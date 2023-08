Two arrests are reported by State Troopers in the area counties over the weekend.

Saturday

In Daviess County at about 10:00 am, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Tyisha N Clemons of Lawrence, KS for alleged tampering with a vehicle. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

In Sullivan County at about 4:30 pm, Troopers arrested 23-year-old Nelson O Chevez-Cash of Milan for alleged DWI, no valid license, and speeding – 26 or more over the limit. He was processed and released.