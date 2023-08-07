Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

Two hundred fifty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday – Sunday. The calls include several well-being checks, animal control calls, domestic disturbances, and building checks.

Some of the calls include:

Friday:

12:46 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Cherry St. and 2nd St. for a report of a male who had crashed his bicycle.

05:01 p.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of Calhoun St. for a report of a dog bite. Officers responded and a report was taken. The investigation continues.

Saturday:

12:21 a.m., a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Washington St. resulted in the consented search of the vehicle. Officers located two items containing a controlled substance. The male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and was later taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

11:27 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Calhoun St. and Washington St. for a 2 vehicle crash. They found that one of the vehicles was operated by a juvenile and the juvenile did not have a driver’s license. The juvenile was detained, issued citations, and later released to parents.

04:21 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington St. and Brian St. for a 2 vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

09:56 p.m., Officers near Martin St. and Wise St. saw a man walking that was known to have a municipal arrest warrant. He was taken into custody, was not able to post bond and was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.