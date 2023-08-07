Four Injured In Crash Near Cameron

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Cameron Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report the crash happened on 336th and US 69 at about 2:30 pm, when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Davin R Lucassen was northbound and was just leaving from a stop and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Susie M Bremer – totaling both vehicles.

Bremer and a 7-year-old in her vehicle had Moderate injuries,

Lucassen had moderate injuries and his passenger, an 11-year-old girl, had minor injuries.

The juveniles were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Bremer was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital and Lucassen was taken to Liberty Hospital.