Two With Serious Injuries In Single Vehicle Crash

A Single vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Altamont left two with serious injuries Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 46-year-old Kenneth R Kincaid and his passenger, 57-year-old Teresa J Kincaid, both of Trenton both had serious injuries in the crash that happened just before 1:00 pm. Mr Kincaid was westbound and ran off the south side of the road and striking a couple of trees. He was taken to Mosaic in St. Joseph. She and a 17-year-old boy who had minor injuries were both taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for Treatment. The 17-year-old was not wearing a safety belt.

