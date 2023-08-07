Chillicothe R-II Student Information System

The Student information system for the Chillicothe R-II School District changed over the summer break and the District staff is encouraging parents to get registered with the new system. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says they were forced to make a change.

Wiebers says the new system is called Infinite Campus. Parents of previously registered students should have received an email last week to begin registration into the new system.

Wiebers says if you are using the app on a phone, you may need to look in the “MORE” tab to find your student’s information.

If you have questions, contact the District Office at 660-646-4566 or Andrea at the High School at 660-646-0700.