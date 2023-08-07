Livingston County Primary Election Ballot Issues

Livingston County voters have an opportunity to consider sales tax issues that are on the ballot for the August Primary election.

The ballot includes a Livingston County issue to consider a 3% sales tax on the sale of recreational Marijuana.

There is a Chillicothe issue to consider a 3% sales tax on the sale of recreational Marijuana sold in Chillicothe.

These are only on the sale of recreational marijuana, and do not apply to medical marijuana.

And a tax rate issue for Livingston County voters of the Tri-County School District.

Extended Hours are available today until 5:00 pm at the Livingston County courthouse for absentee voting..

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm.