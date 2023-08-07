fbpx
Livingston County Primary Election Ballot Issues

Livingston County voters have an opportunity to consider sales tax issues that are on the ballot for the August Primary election.

The ballot includes a Livingston County issue to consider a 3% sales tax on the sale of recreational Marijuana.

There is a Chillicothe issue to consider a 3% sales tax on the sale of recreational Marijuana sold in Chillicothe.

These are only on the sale of recreational marijuana, and do not apply to medical marijuana.

 

And a tax rate issue for Livingston County voters of the Tri-County School District.

 

Extended Hours are available today until 5:00 pm at the Livingston County courthouse for absentee voting..

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm.

 

