Historic Preservation Commission Meets Thursday

Chillicothe’s Historic Preservation Commission will meet Thursday at City Hall to consider landmarks and historic districts. The meeting will be at 5:30 pm in the meeting room.
Old business includes:
- Result of a local landmark for the Butcher/Greever business on Third Street.
- Future Railroad/Industrial Historic District around the Wabash depot
- First Christian Church – Eligibility Assessment-
Under New Business:
- Potential Local Landmark submission
- Review historic preservation ordinance.
The meeting is open to the public