Historic Preservation Commission Meets Thursday

Chillicothe’s Historic Preservation Commission will meet Thursday at City Hall to consider landmarks and historic districts. The meeting will be at 5:30 pm in the meeting room.

Old business includes:

Result of a local landmark for the Butcher/Greever business on Third Street.

Future Railroad/Industrial Historic District around the Wabash depot

First Christian Church – Eligibility Assessment-

Under New Business:

Potential Local Landmark submission

Review historic preservation ordinance.

The meeting is open to the public