fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Historic Preservation Commission Meets Thursday

Chillicothe’s Historic Preservation Commission will meet Thursday at City Hall to consider landmarks and historic districts.  The meeting will be at 5:30 pm in the meeting room.

Old business includes:

  • Result of a local landmark for the Butcher/Greever business on Third Street.
  • Future Railroad/Industrial Historic District around the Wabash depot
  • First Christian Church – Eligibility Assessment-

Under New Business:

  • Potential Local Landmark submission
  • Review historic preservation ordinance.

The meeting is open to the public

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: