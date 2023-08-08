Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for late July and early August includes:

Incident Reports:

July 31 LCSO began an investigation into the death of an elderly male at his home in northwest Livingston County. Preliminary investigation suggests natural causes.

Arrests:

July 28 deputies served an arrest warrant on 38-year-old Willie B. Brookshier of Mooresville, when he surrendered to at the Law Enforcement Center. He posted the $150 bond for the alleged Failure to Appear in Court on class D misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/suspended-1st offense.

July 30 at 1:00 p.m. a traffic stop of an eastbound SUV on US 36 near Utica for 98 in a 65 resulted in the arrest of 53-year-old Rosalind Marie McPeters of St. Louis for alleged speeding.

August 07 LCSO arrested 39-year-old Shimar V. Owens when he surrendered to deputies on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Probation Violation on an alleged DWI. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Extradition:

July 26 LCSO extradited 44-year-old Julius Boyd from the Wyandotte County Kansas Sheriff on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Violation of Bond Condition on alleged Possession of Controlled Substance. Boyd was returned to Missouri and was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

August 02 LCSO extradited 24-year-old Chandler P. Griffith from the Barry County Sheriff on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Obey Judge’s Order on alleged Drug Possession violation. He was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.