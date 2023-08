Two arrests in Saline County are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Monday.

At 11:15 pm, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Amanda L Burns of Sedalia on a Livingston County warrant for an alleged probation violation from a 2021 charge of driving while revoked or suspended. She was taken to the Saline County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

At 11:45 pm, Troopers arrested 46-year-old Justin L Decker of Carrollton for alleged driving while revoked. He was processed and released.