Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Eighty-eight calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

Several animal control calls

10:52 am, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Mitchell Avenue on a report of theft. Security camera footage has been obtained and the investigation continues.

3:21 pm, Officer out in the 1100 block of Mitchell Road on a follow-up investigation.

7:01 pm, Officer stopped a vehicle near the hospital for a traffic violation. The officer determined the driver was operating on a suspended driver’s license. The 22-year-old was arrested, processed, cited and released.