Sullivan County BUILD Project Delayed

An intersection improvement project on Sullivan County Route 5 has been delayed for another week. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is administering a US D O T Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant for the construction of transportation improvements around the Roy Blunt Reservoir project. Contractors planned to begin the multi-stage project Monday, but are now planning to begin construction on August 14th.

The tentative schedule of work for the BUILD grant intersection improvements includes:

Aug. 14 – early November: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road.

Aug. 28 – late October: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road.

As part of the BUILD grant, additional work is planned in the next two years in Sullivan County.