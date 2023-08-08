US 36 To Close Overnight For Highway 13 Bridge Project

US Highway 36 under the bridge at Highway 13 will close tonight to remove the Route 13 bridge overhang. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the work requires the closure of both east and westbound lanes of US 36 under the Route 13 bridge at Hamilton.

The work begins at 7:00 pm tonight and should be completed by , 6:30 am Wednesday. Crews will close US 36 east and westbound. During the closure, traffic will be directed up and over the on/off ramps at the Route 13 exit. An 18-foot width restriction will be in place.