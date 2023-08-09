August – Immunization Awareness Month

August is National Immunization Awareness Month! Mary Taylor, a Nurse at the Livingston County Health Center says it is important to stay up to date on immunizations.

Taylor says there are several vaccinations recommended for adults.

For children, Taylor says there are numerous vaccinations scheduled from birth through High School Ages.

The next round is at age 12.

You can contact the Health Center to determine if you are up to date on vaccinations. Call 660-646-5506. There are also tools available online. Links are available with this story.

If you’re an adult, use this tool to find out if you might need immunizations:

https://www2.cdc.gov/nip/adultimmsched/

For kids, use this tool:

https://www2a.cdc.gov/vaccines/childquiz/