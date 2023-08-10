Wednesday Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred seventeen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

01:33 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Locust St. and Washington St. The 18-year-old driver was found to be driving while intoxicated. He was arrested and later released with citations.

07:29 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of US 36 and US 65 for a report of a 2 vehicle crash. Officers arrived and one of the drivers was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. One of the vehicles was towed from the scene.

09:57 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block Elmdale Rd. for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived and observed a vehicle had crashed into a tree and fled the scene. They identified the driver who was cited for leaving the scene of a crash.

10:49 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Maple for a report of a burglary. Officers arrived and were advised that 2 occupants heard a loud noise. Officers found that part of the ceiling had fallen causing the loud noise.

10:52 a.m., Officers observed a man in a vehicle sliding sideways and spinning the tires in the 100 block of Elm St. They arrested the driver for Careless and imprudent driving. He was later released with a citation.