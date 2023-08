A Raymore man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County Wednesday. At about 4:30 pm, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Deandre T Jackson for alleged failure to appear on two Lee’s Summit ordinance violations and for alleged failure to appear on a Saline County non-support charge. Jackson was also arrested for alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.

