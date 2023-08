A Chillicothe man, 29-year-old Gary M Calvert is set for trial September 14th on charges of alleged enticement of a child under the age of 15. The trial will be held in the 3rd Floor Circuit Courtroom at the Livingston County Courthouse, before Judge Ryan Horsman

A Pretrial Hearing is scheduled for today at 1:30 pm in the Circuit Courtroom at the Livingston County Courthouse.