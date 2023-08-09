Chautauqua In The Park – Volunteers Needed

The 38th annual Chautauqua in the Park is September 9th and 10th at Simpson Park in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says they are looking forward to an exciting year.

They will also have many of their favorite foods and drinks, the traditional arts area, the Mountain Man exhibit, and an Author’s Corner.

Narr says the event is not possible without volunteer support from the community.

The deadline, if you want to make sure you receive a t-shirt, is this Friday – August 11th. They will accept volunteers beyond that date. Online volunteer registration is here