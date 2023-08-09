Plea & Trial Setting In Livingston County Court

Plea or Trial Setting is scheduled in two Livingston County cases Thursday.

At 9:00 am, 40-year-old Nichole Marie Koch of Chillicothe is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Horsman in the 3rd Floor Circuit Courtroom on charges of alleged 4 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of resisting or interfering with an arrest.

At 1:30 pm, 49-year-old Benjamine Dale Williams, Jr is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Horsman in the 3rd Floor Circuit Courtroom on charges of alleged 4 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of harassment.