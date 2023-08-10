Cecil Timmons 81, of Wheeling, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in his home. Cecil was born on May 17, 1942 to parents Russell and Hattie (Matthews) Timmons. He graduated from Wheeling High School and was a farm hand for many years. Cecil enjoyed fishing and coon hunting.

He is survived by Sister Marilyn Harman of Carrollton, Missouri; Fiancé Sharon Phillips of Wheeling, Missouri and several Nieces and Nephews.

Cecil is preceded by his Parents Russell and Hattie Timmons, Brothers Benny Timmons, Russell Timmons Jr., Sisters Mildred Wilburn, Shirley Forsythe

A memorial service will be held on Monday August 14, 2023 at 11:00a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.