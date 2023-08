Two Livingston County court cases were continued to next Month.

40-year-old Nichole Marie Koch of Chillicothe and 49-year-old Benjamin Dale Williams, Jr both appear in Court Thursday on charges of alleged 4 counts of endangering the welfare of a child snd additional charges.

The request to continue the cases was presented and approved by the Judge. Plea or Trial Setting in each case is now scheduled for September 7th at 9:00 am.