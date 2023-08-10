Trenton License Office To Open Monday

The Trenton License Office will re-open Monday under a new contractor. The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the new management contract for the Trenton License Office has been awarded to Nickels & Dimes. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The current location, 1846 E 9th St. in Trenton remains closed during the transition to the new contractor. The office will reopen at the same location on August 14. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the telephone number will be 417-753-7538.