SBA Disaster Loans – Drought Declaration

A portion of the KCHI listening area may be eligible for US Small Business Administration Disaster Loans. These are for Businesses, Private Nonprofits, Homeowners and Renters

Small nonfarm businesses in five Missouri counties and neighboring counties in Iowa are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began June 13. Locally that is Mercer County, the neighboring counties of Grundy, Harrison, Putnam, and Sullivan counties, and in Iowa – Decatur and Wayne counties.

SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster. Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ . Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 8, 2024.