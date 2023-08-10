Float Trip Planned On Grand River

A float Trip on the Grand River will be led by the Missouri Department of Conservation on September 5th. This Kayaking and Canoeing event is recommended to those with some experience, but beginners are welcome. Adam Brandsgaard from the Chillicothe MDC office says registration is required for this event and they will have some equipment available.

The float Trip will meet at 8:00 am on September 5th in Gallatin.

You will need to bring your own snacks and drinks.

Registration is online at mdc.mo.gov from the menu in the top right of the page select events. https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194401

If the river conditions are not suitable at the time, the location could change. Those registered would be notified.