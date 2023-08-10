Progress Continues On Fountain Grove Project

The Missouri Department of Conservation has several construction projects taking place this year. Locally, contractors continue to make progress on a new pump station at Fountain Grove Conservation Area in Livingston County. The contract was awarded to Capital Paving & Construction LLC and work includes three electric pumps pulling water from the Grand River, which will replace a single diesel pump. The change will increase the volume of water that can be pumped but also allow more variance in flows as needed according to weather and waterfowl needs at the 7,906-acre area.

Water is pumped only if the flow in the Grand River is sufficient so that pumping does not affect the river’s ecology or agriculture uses.

The project is Phase II at Fountain Grove of MDC’s Golden Anniversary Wetland Renovation Program.

Renovations are expected to be completed May 2024.