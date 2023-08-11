Chillicothe R-II Tax Rate Hearing Is Tuesday

The public hearing to set the 2023/2024 Personal Property and Real Estate tax rate for the Chillicothe R-II School district will be just prior to the August School Board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday evening. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers has proposed a total rate of 4.7093 per $100 valuation. The rate includes 3.6255 for the incidental fund, .966 for debt service, and .1178 for capital projects.

The 2022/23 Tax Rate was set at 4.7053 per $100 valuation. This year’s proposed rate is an increase of .004 per $100 valuation.

With 98% collection of Personal Property and Real Estate taxes, the Chillicothe R-II School District would receive about $7,792,204

The Public Hearing will be held on August 15th at 5:45 pm at the District Office. The School Board members meet at 6:00 pm.