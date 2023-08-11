Fatal Crash In Carroll County Thursday

A three-vehicle crash, Thursday at about 11:40 am, on US 65 south of Carroll County 350 took the life of one driver and left her passenger with serious injuries. State Troopers report 90-year-old Mildred F Scott of Marshall was northbound on US 65 and was passing a semi when she struck a southbound semi head-on, and then struck the truck she was passing. Scott was flown to University Hospital in Columbia where she later died of her injuries. Her passenger, 83-year-old Willie Armstrong of Marshall was flown to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries.

The two truck drivers were not injured