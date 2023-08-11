Six Ordinance On Trenton Council Agenda

Six ordinances and a resolution are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting will start at 7:00 pm at City Hall. The Ordinances include:

The purchase of Transformers

Approving the design of the airport hangers

Engineering for a new sewer line

Engineering for a sewer lining project

Engineering for the Water Main Project

Engineering for bidding using CCTV Documents

The resolution is to provide matching funds for the Westside Sidewalk Project

New business includes:

Awarding the concrete pavement replacement project

Awarding the TMU concrete pavement replacement project

Approval of a benefit softball game between the police and fire departments

A Closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.