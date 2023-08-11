Six Ordinance On Trenton Council Agenda

Six ordinances and a resolution are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting will start at 7:00 pm at City Hall. The Ordinances include:
The purchase of Transformers
Approving the design of the airport hangers
Engineering for a new sewer line
Engineering for a sewer lining project
Engineering for the Water Main Project
Engineering for bidding using CCTV Documents
The resolution is to provide matching funds for the Westside Sidewalk Project
New business includes:
Awarding the concrete pavement replacement project
Awarding the TMU concrete pavement replacement project
Approval of a benefit softball game between the police and fire departments
A Closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.