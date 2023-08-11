fbpx
Improvements Indicated In Missouri Drought Monitor

Northwest Missouri saw significant improvement in drought conditions in the past week.  The Missouri Drought Monitor released Thursday shows no areas with D3 – Extreme Drought for the northwest or the local counties.

Most of the local area is still listed as D2 – Severe Drought or D1 – Moderate Drought.  The western half of Daviess County is listed D0 – abnormally dry.

91.09% of the state is at least Abnormally Dry, down from 94.08% last week

62.51% of the state is at Moderate Drought or above, down from 77.21% last week.

32.90% of the state is at Severe Drought or above, down from 48.52% last week

8.77% of the state of Missouri is listed in Extreme Drought.  That is down from 18.77% last week.

8.91% of the state has No Drought, up from 5.92% last week.

There is currently no Exceptional Drought in Missouri.

