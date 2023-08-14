MoDOT Roadwork This Week In The Local Area

MoDOT Roadwork for the week of August 14-19 includes several bridge and resurfacing projects. In the local counties, the scheduled work includes:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place.

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through mid-August.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through August:

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October.*1

Route NN – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route 129 to Rascal Flatts Road, Aug. 14-16, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through mid-August. A signed detour is in place.

Route P – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Aug. 14-18.

Linn County

Route MM – Sidewalk improvements from Route MM (Seventh Street) to Route O (Alonzo Avenue) through mid-August.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through August.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September. *1

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early October.

Aug. 21 – early November: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Traffic Impacts: Roadway will be narrowed to one-lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Aug. 28 – late October: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road. Traffic Impacts: Roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N and B.

