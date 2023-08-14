Highway Patrol Arrests For The Weekend

Three additional arrests are reported by State Troopers over the weekend for the area counties.

Friday, Troopers in Linn County arrested 43-year-old Katie J Vanhorn of Chillicothe on alleged tampering with a vehicle, speeding, and on a Livingston County Warrant for alleged harassment, trespassing, and violation of a protection order. She was transferred to Livingston County and held pending the posting of bond.

Saturday, Troopers in Cooper County arrested 25-year-old Brady J Patterson of Brunswick for alleged DWI and careless and imprudent driving. He was processed and released.

Sunday in Clinton County, Troopers arrested Dylan L Fausett of Cameron for alleged DWI and failure to signal. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.