Chillicothe Police Weekend Report

The Chillicothe Police Report for Friday through Sunday includes just over 220 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

Friday

10:03 am, Officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Lane for a vehicle theft. The suspect was later located and arrested. She was taken to the Harrison County Jail on an outstanding warrants.

10:24am, Officers responded to the 100 block of Graves for a non-injury accident. A report was made on this incident.

10:43 pm, Officers took a report of a missing person. The person was later located.

Saturday:

10:06 am, Officers responded to the 200 block of Park Lane for stealing. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

4:44 pm, Officers arrested a man on an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Caldwell County Jail.

Sunday

12:03 am Officers responded to the 100 block of Brunswick for an assault.

8:39 pm, The Chillicothe Police Department responded to Chillicothe a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street for a threat to the business via phone. Officers arrived on scene and the business was closed for the rest of the evening. The building was cleared and deemed safe. Officers are working the investigation into the identity of the caller. If you have any information, please contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.