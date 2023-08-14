Weekend Crash Reports

Two crashes in the area counties over the weekend resulted in minor and moderate injuries for the drivers.

Saturday, at about 12:47 am, 32-year-old Creed Jones of Brookfield had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Ivy Road at Iva Road, north of Brookfield. According to the report, Jones was northbound and ran off the road in a curve, striking a tree. Creed had minor injuries and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Trenton. He was not wearing a safety belt.

At about 4:00 am in Caldwell County, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old US 36 at Center Road in Caldwell County. Eighteen-year-old Jules W Gates of Cameron was westbound on Old US 36 and ran off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, and ran into a ravine. Gates was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of Moderate injuries and was later flown to Truman Medical Center.

Gates was also arrested by Troopers for alleged DWI involving a crash. He was released for treatment.