Booked Into Jail

A Chillicothe woman booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Friday is held on several Livingston County warrants. The warrants for 43-year-old Katie J Vanhorn include:

Failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged Harassment

Failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of

Alleged Trespass

Parole violation – Failure to appear on a violation of a protection order

Alleged Stealing

VanHorn is held with total bond set at $32,500

She has appearances set in Livingston County Associate Court August 23rd on the Probation violation hearing and today on the other charges.

25-year-old Gage Logan Manley of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday. In June, the furlough from jail granted to Manley was rescinded and a warrant was issued. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed on the original charge of alleged Delivery of a controlled substance.