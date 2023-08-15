Monday Chillicothe Police Report

Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. The calls include animal control issues, well-being checks, and attempts to serve warrants.

9:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves St. for a report of a theft.

9:41 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Washington St. for a report of a fuel theft.

4:40 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Elm St. to serve an arrest warrant. The man was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center as he was unable to post bond.