The items required to outfit the new Chillicothe Police Department K9 vehicle were approved by the Chillicothe City Council Monday. The package includes lights, sirens, decals, normal equipment for inside a police vehicle, and the package required for a K9 vehicle. The City Council approved the bid from “Toys For Trucks” of $22,507. Chief Jon Maples says they will have all the equipment ready when the new Dodge Durango arrives later this year.

Like this: Like Loading...