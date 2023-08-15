Work Complete – Roads Open

Two area roads are open after work is completed.

In Chillicothe, the Jackson Street Railroad Crossing is open. Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie says the work was completed by the Railroad and the crossing opened before 6:00 am.

MoDOT reports the Highway 13 bridge over US 36 at Hamilton is open. The project to replace the bridge began in May. The previous bridge had been struck multiple times by high-profile vehicles driving underneath on U.S. Route 36. As part of the replacement project, the new bridge superstructure has been designed to increase clearance beneath the bridge to help prevent future damage.