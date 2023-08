A Detective with the Chillicothe Police Department, Whitney Murdock, was recognized by Mayor Theresa Kelly at Monday’s Chillicothe City Council meeting. The recognition was for a national award for her work with child crimes

Kelly says locally, other agencies request assistance from Detective Murdock on child crime cases.

Murdock says in addition to the award, she attended training at the event.

The mayor also presented Murdock with a certificate recognizing her work and dedication.