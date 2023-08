A two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Lafayette took the lives of a 17-year-old Carrollton boy and a 61-year-old Hale man, State Troopers report 61-year-old Gerald Ratcliff died at the scene and the teen died at Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

According to the report, Radcliff was northbound on Missouri 23 and crossed the centerline and the teen’s vehicle was southbound. The vehicles collided head-on. The drivers were not wearing safety belts.