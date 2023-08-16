Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Chillicothe police handled 125 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include…

01:16 p.m., A man turned himself in at the police department on a warrant. He posted bond and was released.

02:05 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of 1st St. The driver had a suspended driver’s license. Officers arrested the man and later released him with a citation.

04:44 p.m., Officers at the Chillicothe Police Department arrested a man that turned himself in on a warrant. He posted bond and was released.

05:48 p.m., Officers met with a citizen at the Chillicothe Police Department for a report of harassment. the investigation is ongoing.

05:59 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Hickory St. and 3rd St. for a report of a 4 wheeler traveling at high rates of speed and popping wheelies.

08:18 p.m., Officers responded again to the intersection of Hickory St. and 3rd St. for a report of a 4 wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed and not stopping at stop signs. A short time later Officers located the 4 wheeler and stopped it. The driver was issued a citation.