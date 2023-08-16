One Injured In Daviess County Crash

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Daviess County left a passenger with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred Tuesday at about 8:40 am at Route NN. According to the report, a car driven by 70-year-old Donna Graves of Gallatin was eastbound and was turning east when she was struck from behind by a car driven by 19-year-old Tristan D Wald of Smithville.

A passenger in the Graves vehicle, 63-year-old June E Williams of Gallatin was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. All three were wearing safety belts.