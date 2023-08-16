First Of Two Stop Signs Installed At High School

The first of two stop signs at the entrance to the Chillicothe High School were installed Tuesday. The Chillicothe City Council approved a cooperative enforcement agreement with Livingston County for the installation of the stop signs and enforcement on the road.

Chillicothe City Administrator Roze Frampton explains the need for the agreement.

The city placed its sign for northbound traffic at that intersection late Tuesday afternoon. The southbound stop sign had not been placed as of the school board meeting Tuesday evening.