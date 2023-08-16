Student Bus Routes Approved

The student bus routes for the Chillicothe R-II School District were approved by the School Board Tuesday. Assistant Superintendent Dr Brian Sherrow says the routes are very similar to the previous school year.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the district recently mailed letters to families of students riding buses.

Dr Wiebers says if you did not receive a letter with the bus route for your child, contact the district.

The number to call is 660-646-4566 and select extension 2 for the bus barn.