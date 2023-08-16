School Board Approves District Tax Rate

The Chillicothe R-II School District 2023/24 Personal Property and Real Estate Tax Rate is set at 4.7093 per $100 valuation. The rate includes 3.6255 for the incidental fund, .966 for debt service, and .1178 for capital projects. This is an increase of .004 per $100 valuation over the previous year.

The Chillicothe R-II School Board took action to approve the tax rate in their regular meeting. Prior to the meeting, a public hearing was held to discuss the proposed rate. There were no comments from the public, as there was no public attending the hearing