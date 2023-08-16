fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Three Booked For Livingston County

Three recent bookings are reported on the Livingston County Webpage.

Monday, 63-year-old Larry Dale Fuller of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Probation violation for a conviction for stealing.  He is held a the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 cash only.

Tuesday, Deputies arrested 63-year-old Debra Jean Head of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.  She is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with bond set at $5.000 cash only.

Wednesday morning, 50-year-old Trenell Demetrious Beard of Brookfield was arrested by deputies on a Probation Violation from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance.  He is held a the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: