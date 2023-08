Apple Picking Time, a program presented by Farm Bureau will be held August 29th, from 5:30 to 6:30 at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. This program is for Children ages 5-11 and will include stories about apples, learning some apple science, and participating in an apple craft.

To find out more about this program contact Jodi Moore at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563.