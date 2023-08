The reserve Grand Champion Market Pen of 3 Rabbits at the Missouri State Fair was shown by Wren Coats, daughter of Shawn and Nicole Coats. Wren Coats is a member of the Braymer FFA. Her pen of three had an average weight of 4.5 pounds.

This year’s Grand Champion Pen of 3 Rabbits was shown by Molly Strozewski from Benton County. They averaged 4.6 pounds.

Both Pens will be part of the State Fair Sale of Champions, scheduled for this Saturday.