Five Injured And One Driver Arrested Following Crash

A three-vehicle crash on 169 at Missouri 92 in Clay County left five people injured, two had serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 9:50 pm as 31-year-old Matthew V Ross was southbound on 169 and ran a red light, striking a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Brenda K Wisner of Smithville. The Ross vehicle overturned and struck a third vehicle.

Two passengers in the Ross vehicle, 26-year-old Kelcey Ross of Cameron and 33-year-old Deandre Green of Kansas City had serious injuries, and 27-year-old Jessica D Vigil of Kanas City had moderate injuries. They were taken to North Kansas City Hospital. Drivers Matthew Ross and Brenda Wisner were taken to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries.

The third driver was not injured.

Ross was also arrested by Troopers for alleged DWI resulting in serious injuries, leaving the scene of a crash, and tampering with a vehicle.