Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred twelve calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include removing debris from the roadway, animal control calls, follow-up investigations, and well-being checks.

11:40 am, Officers responded to a call of a subject in crisis in the 1200 block of Calhoun Street. Contact was made and the subject was eventually transported to a medical facility for evaluation and treatment.

12:53 pm, A minor 2-vehicle crash with no injuries reported in the 600 block of N. Washington Street…Vehicles sideswiped. Report taken.

3:28 pm, Officers out in the 1000 block of Graves Street for theft from a business. A report was taken and the investigation continues.

11:59 pm, Officers arrested a female for possession of a controlled substance. The subject was fully processed and released with a citation.