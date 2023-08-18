Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Accidents, arrests, animal control calls, and investigations are all part of the Chillicothe Police Department report that includes 117 calls for service Thursday.

Just after midnight Thursday, a traffic stop near Polk and East Street resulted in one arrest. The stop was for a registration plate violation. K-9 Enoch indicated on illegal substance located in the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle, a 35-year-old was arrested, processed, cited, and released.

5:10 pm, Reported 2-vehicle crash at Business 36 and Washington Street.

8:55 pm, Officers responded to an injury accident On U.S 36 and Mitchell. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.