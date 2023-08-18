Chillicothe R-II Personnel Matters

The Chillicothe R-II School Board took action on several personnel matters as part of their executive session this week.

For Certified Staff:

Ellen Gott was hired as a 4th Grade Teacher (under Critical Shortage provisions)

For Support Staff:

Hirings include:

Katherine Johnson – High School Nurse

Pamela Swift- CES Paraprofessional

Shanda Feeney – MS Paraprofessional

Peter Peterson – Bus Driver

Alexandra Bandhu – CES Food Service

Mary Murphy – CES Food Service

Shan Miller – Field Food Service

Jessica Hart – MS Food Service

Heather McCracken – MS Food Service

Mary Lou Wilhoit – HS Secretary-Critical Shortage

Resignations include:

Kortney Nelson – CES Paraprofessional

Suzanne Frizzell – MS Food Service

Glenda Wyse – HS Food Service

EXTRA DUTY:

Hire:

Brooke Horton – MS Head Softball

Norman Neptune – 8th Grade Boys Basketball

Lainey Hollis – MS Ass’t Softball