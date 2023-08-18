Chillicothe R-II Personnel Matters

The Chillicothe R-II School Board took action on several personnel matters as part of their executive session this week.
For Certified Staff:
Ellen Gott was hired as a 4th Grade Teacher (under Critical Shortage provisions)
For Support Staff:
Hirings include:
Katherine Johnson – High School Nurse
Pamela Swift- CES Paraprofessional
Shanda Feeney – MS Paraprofessional
Peter Peterson – Bus Driver
Alexandra Bandhu – CES Food Service
Mary Murphy – CES Food Service
Shan Miller – Field Food Service
Jessica Hart – MS Food Service
Heather McCracken – MS Food Service
Mary Lou Wilhoit – HS Secretary-Critical Shortage
Resignations include:
Kortney Nelson – CES Paraprofessional
Suzanne Frizzell – MS Food Service
Glenda Wyse – HS Food Service
EXTRA DUTY:
Hire:
Brooke Horton – MS Head Softball
Norman Neptune – 8th Grade Boys Basketball
Lainey Hollis – MS Ass’t Softball